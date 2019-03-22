Reports: Real Madrid and Barcelona to do battle for £100million-rated Serie A star

Reports from Spain suggest that Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off each other next summer, in an attempt to secure the signature of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

The Serie-A star was courted by English giants Manchester United in the beginning of the 2018-’19 season, but the club who was then under Jose Mourinho, failed to hold on to their interests for much longer.

And now, AS reports that Skriniar’s agent Mital Halis indicated a possible move for the player to Spain, with Real Madrid and Barcelona hot on his heels.

“Real Madrid want to sign him, so does Barcelona,” Halis said, before adding: “Whoever can convince Inter to let him go will sign him this summer.”

The Slovakian centerback has started 36 times for the Nerazzuri so far this season, and is undoubtedly one of the best players in the club.

Real Madrid meanwhile, is looking forward to an outright squad overhaul under new manager Zinedine Zidane, who already has several superstars like Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, Sadio Mane and Neymar Jr. in his books as per various reports. Their ongoing season has been extremely disappointing so far, having gotten eliminated out of both the Champions League and the Copa del Rey already.