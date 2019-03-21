Reports: Barcelona target confirms equal interest in joining them next summer

Spanish giants FC Barcelona’s interests have apparently paid off, as Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt seemingly expressed a similar interest back at the club, according to reports.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Dutch defender is likely to stay committed to Barcelona’s welcome offer, despite widespread interests incoming from other clubs as well.

One big barrier that was identified a potential danger to Barca’s hopes of signing the player, was the his agent Mino Raiola. Known for his shrewd ways when it comes to securing deals, Raiola was feared to make de Ligt’s signing a tough task for the Catalan giants.

Raiola bargains hard for higher player wages, as his own commission from the sale depends on how much a player earns at the new club. But de Ligt has apparently informed Raiola that he is inclined in joining Barcelona, irrespective of wages.

By agreeing to the transfer, the Dutchman will be fending off interests from the likes of Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid. Several media handles further report that the Catalans are ready to buy him for £70million, an amount which AFC Ajax are also likely to agree.