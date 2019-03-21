Reports: Barcelona set price for Manchester United target Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho was a huge success at Liverpool, before Spanish giants Barcelona bought him in 2018 January after a long wait.

The Brazilian, however, has not really been able to make his spot permanent in the starting XI at Barcelona, due to the rise of others like Ousmane Dembele, Arthur Melo and Arturo Vidal.

And now, just 14 months since his first game in the club colours, Ernesto Valverde and co. are looking to offload the player – as per many reports.

Goal reports that the Catalans are ready to sell Coutinho, and that they have even named a selling price to the tune of €80million, for other clubs interested in a transfer sale.

It has already been reported that English giants Manchester United are keen to secure his signature, but close sources suggest that the player is not ready to move back to England.

Goal indicates that as of now, French mavericks Paris Saint Germain seems the likely spot for him to shift to, as they are probably the only club that can handle his wages which is around €2.3million a month. He may also be enticed by the promise of being able to link up with national teammates Neymar Jr., Thiago Silva and Marquinhos provided the deal is completed.

Coutinho has made just 16 Blaugrana starts this season so far, and has not completed a full 90 minutes in any game since January. In fact, in the La Liga game against Real Betis last week, he was only used as a 90th minute substitution.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde prefers the 4-4-2 formation these days, and often starts Vidal ahead of the Brazilian. There are ten more league matchdays and at least two more Champions League matchdays left for Coutinho to change Valverde’s opinion about the former’s place, but it still remains unlikely that he will stay at the club for another season.