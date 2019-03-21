Former Real Madrid manager includes Lionel Messi but not Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of ‘geniuses’ in football

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as a ‘champion’ but included arch rival Lionel Messi over him in the list of geniuses in football.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Capello weighed in on Cristiano Ronaldo’s tremendous hattrick against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League that allowed Juventus to overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit, but refused to put him in the same cader as Lionel Messi.

“Ronaldo’s an extraordinary footballer, but Messi is a genius,” he said.

“There are three geniuses in football: Pele, Maradona and Messi. Period. Ronaldo is very strong as he lets you win everything, but Messi is a genius and something else.”

He then went on to detail exactly why Messi was a ‘genius’ but Ronaldo wasn’t. “I faced Messi when he was 16 years old and I was amazed,” Capello recounted.

“He did the same things he does today but 20 years younger because he was born a genius.

“He invents things that others don’t see. Ronaldo has made himself a champion, but not a genius,” he reiterated.

Ronaldo’s Juventus face giant killers Ajax – who spectacularly dumped Real Madrid out of the competition – next in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, while Messi’s Barcelona take on Manchester United.

