Reports: Barcelona and Ajax to collaborate following Frenkie De Jong transfer

Barcelona sealed a deal to sign Frenkie De Jong in the summer from Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie, and as it appears, that may not be the end of business between the two sides.

Sport are reporting that the two clubs are keen to explore a further collaboration following the De Jong deal, and that negotiations are on to promote talent between the European giants.

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu hinted at a working relationship with Ajax while discussing the smoothness over the De Jong move, and there is significant reason to believe that further transfers could be forthcoming.

‘Barcelona happy with Man United draw’ – Amor

As is expected, Barca could be on the receiving end of the spectrum in terms of personnel, with a deal expected to be signed for the transfer of Matthijs De Ligt from Ajax to the Catalans as early as this summer, despite the player insisting his future lies in Holland.

The two clubs enjoy a warm relationship on a personal level as well, with both team directors more than pleased to entertain each other, opening up avenues for possible trade between both sides.

While not a lot is known about the teams’ future business together, it is expected that Barca could send their young players out on loan to Ajax, while finished products such as De Jong and De Ligt could go the other way.