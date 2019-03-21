Vinicius Jr. reveals he chose Real Madrid despite Barcelona offering more money

Vinicius Jr. is one for the future, and the Brazilian has been tearing it up since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu and playing for Real Madrid.

Widely tipped to be the long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo, the youngster is a joy to watch at his best, and already has goals and assists to show for his efforts.

Now, in an interview with Cadena Ser, as was reported by Marca, the forward has shed light on his journey to Madrid, and how it might have been so very different.

“My father never told me of interest until Barcelona and Real Madrid,” he revealed.

“Then we visited both clubs and liked them both. Barcelona wanted to pay more but we wanted the best project and Marcelo and Casemiro spoke to me and helped me to decide.”

That conversation with two Brazilian stalwarts appeared to be the catalyst for Vinicius to make his decision regarding choosing Real Madrid, and fans of Los Blancos can be grateful for it as well.

“Marcelo and Casemirotold me that everything here happens fast”, he continued.

“Nobody thought I would play outside of Brazil.”

While comparisons with Ronaldo are obvious, nobody is really getting ahead of themselves, but the future sure looks bright for this talented teenager.