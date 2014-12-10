New deal for Barcelona youngster

The 19-year-old forward scored on his league debut against Elche in August and has since then made 12 appearances for Barcelona’s senior team.

The new deal does not extend El Haddadi’s contract beyond its current expiry date of June 30, 2017, but it has improved the Spain international’s wages as well as increasing the amount buyers will have to stump up if they want to sign him.

A statement from Barcelona read: “Munir El Haddadi has signed an updated contract in which his release clause, in accordance with the new agreement, rises to 35 million euros.

“The signing took place at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper and also present were the sporting vice-president Jordi Mestre and director of football Andoni Zubizarreta.”

El Haddadi joined Barcelona’s youth academy from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and broke into the senior squad this summer after impressing coach Luis Enrique in pre-season.

He has started in six league games for Barcelona, scoring one goal and setting up another.

El Haddadi, whose parents are Moroccan, earned his first cap for Spain in a Euro 2016 qualifier against Macedonia in September.