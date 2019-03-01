Former Real Madrid president reveals who he thinks will take up the manager job permanently

Former Real Madrid president Roman Calderon has revealed who he feels will take up the full-time job at Real Madrid after the end of current season.

Calderon was the president of Real Madrid between 2006 and 2009 and it was a year after he stepped down that Mourinho joined the club. The Portuguese won three trophies – a La Liga, a Copa del Rey and a Supercopa de Espana – with Los Blancos before getting the sack in his third season with them.

He then went on to manage Chelsea for a second time, and Manchester United, but is currently without a job since being sacked by the latter in December. Mourinho has been strongly linked with the Madrid job after he parted ways with the English giants.

And now former President Roman Calderon has only put fuel into the rumours by stating he feels Mourinho will be back at the club next season. “I have a feeling, and maybe a little more, that Mourinho will be on the Real Madrid bench next season,” he said as reported by Mirror.

Madrid have had a disastrous season and are currently third in La Liga, nine points behind leaders Barcelona. They were even knocked out of the Copa del Rey by their fierce rivals on Wednesday and are set to face them again in the league on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu.