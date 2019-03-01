Real Madrid sack B team coach for negative social media comments, hire former Ballon D’Or runner-up as replacement

Following his comments on the media, Real Madrid Juvenil B team coach Alvaro Benito has been dismissed from his position, with the club choosing to appoint Raul Gonzalez in his place.

Despite having guided the Juvenil B to the second spot in the table, only behind Atletico Madrid and that too with a game in hand, Benito will no longer continue at the helm by virtue of his words after Real Madrid lost to Barcelona in what was a must-win encounter at the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Benito, who also serves as a football pundit with Movistar and Cadena SER, reportedly said thus after the game: “Vinicius is a blessed eruption, has surprised us all. The problem is that there are players like Casemiro who shouldn’t play a minute, and Kroos too.”

The above-mentioned comments on some of Real Madrid’s senior players evidently did not sit well with the club management, as a result of which he was evicted from his managerial post at Juvenil B, reports Marca.

Raul Gonzalez meanwhile, a Real Madrid legend from his playing days, had returned to the club around three years ago since when he has donned the role of manager at one of the youth sides, where he has been for the last couple of seasons. With Benito’s exit, Raul was promoted to the same role at Juvenil B, where he will now take charge.