Insane statistics prove just how good Ter Stegen has been for Barcelona this season

German goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has come a long way since his earliest days of senior football at Borussia Monchengladbach. Currently Barcelona’s top choice in between the sticks, the 26-year old has been delivering stunning performances to keep the Blaugranas well ahead in the title race in the La Liga, among other competitions.

Ter Stegen recently starred in a 3-0 win against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semis, keeping yet another clean-sheet in the process. After the game, he had also taken to Twitter to post an inspiring message, showing how good a presence he is within the team as well:

A big night at the Bernabéu for us. Proud of this team. We’re going to the Final, and we want to win it again and again and again ! FORÇA BARÇA ! @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/aiQEg8W9je — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) February 27, 2019

As of latest, some recent stat data involving the German shotstopper has been unearthed, and judging by those, he is well and truly in the path to greater glory.

It was OptaJose who tweeted that Ter Stegen has saved an incredible 47 of the last 55 shots he has faced in Barca colours.

47 – Marc-André ter Stegen has saved 47 of the last 55 shots on target he has faced for @FCBarcelona (eight goals conceded). Spectacular. pic.twitter.com/c3IEH9iqg4 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 27, 2019

His most recent numbers include four clean-sheets in the last five games, including the crucial away game against Lyon in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16. He even produced a superhuman save in the said game to deny Martin Terrier’s rasping long-range attempt that would have gone in, had it not been for the man himself.

The Barcelona goalkeeper would surely make an impact in the upcoming games for the club, as the season is on its way to a tightly-drawn close. Barcelona are still the most favoured to win the La Liga and the Copa del Rey, and they would want to add the evasive UEFA Champions League to their tally as well this season.