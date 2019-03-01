Barcelona dig at Real Madrid star following incident with Lionel Messi

Following their Copa del Rey win over Real Madrid, Barcelona poked fun at Madrid star Luka Modric for an incident with Lionel Messi.

After a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou in the first leg, Barcelona bounced back and took a 3-0 victory over the hosts at the Bernabeu, with Luis Suarez scoring a brace and Raphael Varane adding insult to injury with an own goal.

However, a photo making the rounds recently in the match sees Modic pulling on Messi’s shirt in a desperate attempt to stop the Barca man from making a move.

This has resulted in the Catalan club’s official Twitter account to take a dig at the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner with a clever quote to help push their online store as well.

🔵🔴 It’s much easier to get a #Messi shirt by going to our online store 👉 https://t.co/Of4Zk6Ygg9 😋 pic.twitter.com/Q5VC9dtSXZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 1, 2019



This should add to the fire as the two teams meet again at the Santiago Bernabeu in the La Liga as Barcelona look to win another title while Madrid continue their chase.