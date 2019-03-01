Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are level in key stat ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona and Real Madrid are preparing for another El Clasico in a few days, this time in the Spanish La Liga.

Two of the best and biggest teams in the world, they last met recently in the Copa del Rey semifinals where Barcelona won the second leg 3-0.

With the first time ending at 1-1 at Camp Nou, Lionel Messi and company responded well with an incredible performance at Santiago Bernabeu.

However, outside of eliminating Madrid in the competition, they are now tied in wins against the other in competitive matches.

Following the 3-0 victory, Barcelona now have 95 wins, the same tally as the Madrid club has over the Catalans.

They have 50 draws between each other which makes up for a very interesting clash in the league in the coming days.

At the moment, Barcelona are atop the La Liga standings with 57 points, with Atletico Madrid second with 50. Real are third with 48 points as the season comes to its tail end.

In their last six matches across all competitions, Barcelona have won three while Madrid have only won once – in 2017. They have settled for draws twice in that time span.