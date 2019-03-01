Lionel Messi responsible for new Barcelona contract of Jordi Alba

Barcelona man Jordi Alba recently renewed his contract with the club and reports claim that Lionel Messi had a hand in it.

A statement said: “Barcelona and Jordi Alba have reached an agreement to renew his contract for the next five seasons, until June 30, 2024. The buyout clause is set at €500M.

“Over the course of the next few days, we will announce when the official signing of the new contract will be held.”

Since arriving from Valencia in 2012, he has played a big part in the success of the Catalan club.

And while that along would motivate the club to sign Alba, it was Messi who pushed the team shell out a bigger amount to keep him at Camp Nou.

OK Diario claims that they should do everything to make Alba stay as he is one of Messi’s best allies in the locker room.

And the Argentine international was set to do everything for Barca not to lose Alba to suitors like Chelsea and Manchester United.

It seems, as an effect, that the Catalan club has bent and followed.

On his behalf, Alba did say that he wanted to spend his time at Camp Nou.

He said: “I have never seen myself outside of Barcelona, since I have been at Barca it’s my dream [to stay].

“As the years have passed I have kept growing and I notice the affection from the fans even more.

“I have always seen myself in Barcelona and my dream is to retire here.

“It’s obvious that my dream is to stay at Barcelona. It’s cost too much to get here to then have to leave.

“I have my family here, their support, the fans and my teammates. I don’t think I’d be happier anywhere else.”