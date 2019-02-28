Jordi Alba has starred for Barcelona this season and the 29-year-old has now signed a new deal to keep him at Camp Nou until 2024.

Jordi Alba has agreed a new long-term contract at Barcelona, keeping him at Camp Nou until 2024, the LaLiga leaders have confirmed.

Alba has been in inspired form for Barca this term, providing 14 assists in all competitions and scoring two goals, with Ernesto Valverde’s side currently seven points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid in LaLiga.

And the full-back’s form has now been rewarded with a new five-year deal, containing a €500million buyout clause.

Alba signed for Barca from Valencia in 2012 and has made 282 appearances across all competitions, winning four league titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and one Champions League during his time at the club.

The 29-year-old has scored 14 goals for the Blaugrana, while his link-up with Lionel Messi has proved particularly fruitful.

Over the course of their time playing together, Alba has supplied Messi with 20 assists.