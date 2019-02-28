OFFICIAL: Barcelona superstar signs new five-year deal

It has been confirmed by FC Barcelona that Jordi Alba has signed a new five-year deal with the club, to keep him there till 2024.

Barca confirmed the same via their official website, and even released a statement on the deal.

@JordiAlba renews his contract with FC Barcelona until 2024!

Find out all the details

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 28, 2019

What is interesting to note out of the preliminary announcement, is the sudden addition of a €500m release clause in the new contract, virtually making it impossible for any top European club to get anywhere near him.

Alba has been the subject of some transfer talk, but was happy to commit his future to the club that has given him some truly magnificent moments in his career.