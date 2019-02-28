Barcelona stars including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez spotted wearing Dragon Ball Z attire

Ever fancied your childhood animated heroes meeting your real life ones? Well, football and anime fans just had a “fusion dance” moment as Barcelona stars were seen wearing attire from the famous anime series Dragon Ball Z.

Among the players seen wearing hats related to the hit TV show Dragon Ball Z, were Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic, all of whom are huge names in the first team squad. They were spotted wearing caps with characters Goku, Vegeta and Android 17 on them.

Rakitic, Messi y Suárez sí tuvieron infancia. Goku, Vegeta y el androide número 17 en gorras. Dragon Ball muy presente en el FC Barcelona. TOP. pic.twitter.com/iQqPJ6rSSj — Invictos (@InvictosSomos) February 27, 2019

The internet has obviously picked up on the rare visual sighting, with fans excited to learn that their football stars actually do take an interest in anime classics such as Dragon Ball Z.

But an objective look at the situation also brings about a very valid reason why Messi, Suarez and Rakitic may be donning the DBZ attire.

Barcelona signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with “Rakuten” in 2016, which is a huge Japanese internet retailer, and clearly dealing in products from shows emanating from the island nation couldn’t have been a massive task for them.

But, that doesn’t stem the belief that the trio of Messi, Suarez and Rakitic may well be huge anime fans themselves and were simply enjoying a casual walk with their favorite characters from the show.

(Image credits: thedaoofdragonball.com and Invictos)