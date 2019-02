Nobody really knows who is better between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but that hasn’t stopped eminent sports personalities from giving their view on the eternal debate.

Another sports icon and a former World Cup winning coach gave his own take on who he thinks is better, and his answer wouldn’t exactly surprise a whole lot of people.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, former Real Madrid and Spain coach Vicente Del Bosque gave his opinion on the debate, and clearly sided with one man.

“He [Messi] almost always plays well,” he said. “There are players who never do it wrong. He has an impressive regularity. He is a great player.

“I’m staying with Messi. I see a more natural soccer player, from his time in the neighbourhood, playing with friends on the street. Even so, Cristiano has extraordinary courage, with physical and technical conditions as a great scorer, but I’m staying with Messi.”

It’s hard to argue with Del Bosque as well, though Ronaldo might have something to say about it. Messi may be one of the most gifted players in the history of world football, but the tenacity and determination of Ronaldo can never be doubted.

Two iconic players indeed.