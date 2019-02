It has been a brilliant season once again for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, but this particular La Liga campaign has also been about one particular Real Madrid youngster.

Vinicius Jr. has taken the world by storm with his sensational performances in a Madrid shirt this season, and is only getting better.

The attacking player has been so good in fact, that he has technically surpassed the great Messi in terms of debut season impact.

‘We are not scared of Messi’ – Solari

AS are reporting that, in all competitions, Vinicius has made 25 appearances, scored four goals, and assisted 12 times for Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, the dynamic Messi had only featured nine times for Barcelona in his first season in Spanish football, and scored one sensational goal in La Liga.

But apart from the numbers, there is enough reason to believe that Vinicius is bound to be a real player to watch out for. The Brazilian was terrific in the recent Copa Del Rey El Clasico, and is expected to play a major part in the upcoming games this season as well.

Life after Cristiano Ronaldo may have been slightly tough for Real Madrid, but in Vinicius, they have a player capable of filling those boots in the long run.