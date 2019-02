Real Madrid star Isco has uploaded an adorable video of his son playing football with him and as the video suggests, he is very good at it too!

In the video, the Spanish midfielder’s son can be seen trying to kick a football into a basketball basket. After a couple of tries, he even succeeds in kicking the ball inside the basket.

Isco hasn’t had a good season by his standards and has been relegated to the bench ever since interim manager Santiago Solari took over. in a total of 15 La Liga appearances, he has managed only a goal and two assists.

The midfielder had made his displeasure known earlier this month through a tweet which read, “I completely agree with de la Red, but when you are not getting the same opportunities as your teammates, that changes things… Despite that, I’m continuing to work hard and battling for the moment when those opportunities arrive! Hala Madrid!!”

In reply, Madrid manager slammed Isco saying, “A professional footballer’s job is to work and to train at 100 percent to be of service to the team. The team is good and the players are all working well so that the team is the priority.

“Football is about work and talent. You have to give everything in training and to be available when you have to play.”