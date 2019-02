Real Madrid are known to buy some of the best players in the world at their peak, but when it comes to one particular talent, they are taking their own sweet time in building him up.

Martin Odegaard was signed by Los Blancos in 2015 as a skinny teenager from whom a lot was expected. But Real have taken their time with the youngster, and have sent him out on loan since then to help him learn the ways of the world.

Now playing in the Eredivisie with Vitesse, he seems to be fulfilling the potential that saw him signed with the Spanish giants in the first place.

Our folks at Opta have now released a rather surprising statistic about the 20-year-old’s achievements at Vitesse this season, and it makes for good reading.

He has now created more chances (25), than any other player in the entire Dutch League, narrowly beating Hakim Ziyech who is arguably one of the best in his position at the moment.

25 – @MijnVitesse‘s Martin Ødegaard created 25 chances in the Eredivisie in 2019, more than any other player. Inventive. pic.twitter.com/O9ft5TIN0o — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) February 25, 2019

It is even more impressive that the record comes with a team like Vitesse and not one of the traditional big guns in PSV, Ajax or Feyenoord. Real Madrid fans just might want their wonder kind back home soon.