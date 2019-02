Barcelona are a brand in every sense of the word, and they took their brand value to a whole new level, as it was revealed that their stadium is now the first in Europe with 5G high-speed technology.

The news was revealed officially by Barcelona club President Josep Bartomeu, who took to Twitter to share the news from a recent event organized for this purpose.

Camp Nou is the first football stadium in Europe with 5G coverage, technology that allows us to be leaders in innovation in the world of sport. Today, in the Mobile World Congress, we announced the news alongside Telefónica and GSMA pic.twitter.com/VW0zcyUj74 — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) February 26, 2019

The news is specially important for fans who are regular to the Camp Nou, as communication becomes so much simpler. Add to this a variety of new 360 degree cameras without the use of cables, and this is truly top notch technology.

Video flows are expected to be boosted massively, with 4K coverage virtually an ever present now. Shooting and recording in the stadium will become a whole lot simpler, and the experience for fans sitting at home is expected to be no less than actually being at the historical Camp Nou.