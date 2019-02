Barcelona are reportedly in the market for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, following up on their acquisition of Frenkie de Jong and perennial interest in Matthijs de Ligt.

Ajax has become somewhat of a shopping destination for Barcelona as Football Espana reports that the Spanish giants are in the market to try and tempt goalkeeper Andre Onana back to the Nou Camp in the summer.

Onana, 22, is a Cameroonian international who came up through La Masia, Barcelona’s famed academy, before moving to Ajax in 2015. The report states that Barcelona now want him back to replace Jasper Cillessen, who looks to be on his way out in the summer.

If the move, touted to be in the region of €20m, goes through, it would be the third Ajax player that Barcelona have tried to sign after Frenkie De Jong – who they did manage to capture – and club captain Matthijs De Ligt.

Onana has made 37 appearances for Ajax this season, keeping 21 clean sheets, as they look to overtake PSV and capture the Eredivisie crown once again.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; This seems to be a probable move. Onana is familiar with the Barcelona way of running things and he’s not going to cost too much either.