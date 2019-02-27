Antoine Griezmann includes Atletico teammate in the same bracket as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann had a surprising inclusion in his list of greatest players alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to Oh My Goal, the World Cup winner outlined his reasons for picking the abrasive Spanish national alongside names like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Because he [Diego Costa] gives me support on the pitch.

“He allows me to play with more freedom and we can understand each other with a look, we know where the other is. On top of that, he’s a fighter and he infects me. I love it,” said Griezmann.

However, when quizzed about who was the greatest player to ever play, he resorted to the most conventional names, by naming Zinedine Zidane, Maradona and Pele along with the usual suspects, Messi and Ronaldo.

It depends on the time, but I would say Messi or Cristiano. I never saw Pele or Maradona or how they played. It’s a complicated question because everyone has their own style.

“Zinedine Zidane is also there. He won a World Cup and Messi and Cristiano haven’t done that,” he concluded.

Griezmann has notched up a respectable return of 18 goals and 8 assists in 35 appearances for Atletico Madrid so far this season.

(Quotes R/T Marca)

