Doukoure grateful for Casemiro contact after penalty injury

Casemiro won a controversial penalty off Cheick Doukoure, who tore his ACL in the process, but has since called the Levante midfielder.

Cheick Doukoure expressed his gratitude to Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro for calling him after it was announced the Levante player sustained a serious knee injury.

Ivory Coast international Doukoure tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee when conceding a controversial penalty in Levante’s 2-1 loss to Madrid on Sunday.

The 26-year-old landed awkwardly after swinging at the ball and missing, while Casemiro fell to ground to win a spot-kick – converted by Gareth Bale for the win in the 78th minute – despite there appearing to be no contact between the players.

Doukoure told Gol on Tuesday he had not spoken to Casemiro since learning of the extent of his injury but took to social media later in the day to confirm the Madrid star had been in touch.

“I want to clarify that, as you can see in the video, I answer ‘no’ to the question of whether he [Casemiro] has called me,” Doukoure wrote on Twitter with footage of him talking to Gol attached.

“I also have to add that a representative of Real Madrid asked for me yesterday [Monday], through my president, and after training [director of football] Emilio Butragueno called me.

“Also, I would like to add that a few minutes ago Casemiro called me. Even if he has nothing to do with my injury, I’m grateful. I want to thank all those who have been worried about me.”