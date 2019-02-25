Reports: Barcelona on the verge of extending star man’s contract

In terms of star power, Barcelona are in a good place. The Spanish giants have the right mix of youth and experience in their squad and are already chasing deals for their next superstars. Moreover, the Blaugrana are also working hard to retain their core players, one of whom is reportedly hours away from signing a new contract.

Jordi Alba has been one of Barcelona’s loyal servants over the years. The Spanish full-back signed for the Blaugrana from Valencia back in 2012 and has been a regular in the team ever since.

However, despite being one of the first names on the teamsheet, Alba’s contract was being run down swiftly to the concern of many Blaugrana supporters.

Nevertheless, reports from Sport suggest that fans can rest easy now, with the Spanish full-back just hours away from extending his stay with the club. According to the news outlet, Alba’s new contract will see him stay with Barcelona until 2024, with the agreement imminent.

Meanwhile, Alba previously had reiterated his desire to stay with the club in an interview.

“I’m sure there will be news soon. My idea is to stay here, I hope that can be sealed very soon,” the Spaniard had said on the occasion.

And it looks like his wish might be fulfilled very soon!