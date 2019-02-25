Lionel Messi on the verge of breaking insane Cristiano Ronaldo record

Lionel Messi was at his very best this weekend, as Barcelona emerged comfortable winners over La Liga rivals Sevilla.

The mercurial Messi bagged a hat-trick in the game, and showed the world that he is more than capable of continuing his incredible scoring record.

The hat-trick was his 50th in a sensational career for both club and country, and was his 44th in Barcelona colours, highlighting his telling contribution to the Blaugrana.

But he is still behind Cristiano Ronaldo, only just. Ronaldo has 51 hat-tricks in his career, with 34 of them coming for Real Madrid in La Liga. Messi, on the other hand, has 50 in total, while bagging 32 hat-tricks in La Liga.

The numbers prove that these two geniuses are truly the best in the business, but with CR7 now at Juventus, it looks inevitable that Messi will break the active goal scoring record and etch his name in history.

Considering the run he is on at the moment, not many can doubt that Messi is playing some of the best football in his career.