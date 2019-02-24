Lionel Messi is showing no signs of slowing down and has set the 2018/19 season on fire, breaking records in almost every game he’s playing in. And a similar story was repeated when Barcelona took on Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday!

The Argentine was the protagonist as Barcelona defeated Sevilla 4-2 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. The Catalan giants went behind before Messi carried them single-handedly and scripted a famous win.

After Jesus Navas had given the hosts a lead, Messi stepped up to score a sumptuous volley and equalized for Barcelona. Sevilla didn’t slow down and scored again in the 42nd minute through Gabriel Mercado.

Messi, however, was having none of it. In the 67th minute, the Argentine talisman curled one in from the edge of the box to equalize yet again before chipping the Sevilla goalkeeper five minutes from time to get Barcelona ahead and complete his hat-trick, 50th of his career.

#Messi scored his 50th career hat-trick in the game against Sevilla on Saturday February 23, 2019. pic.twitter.com/TUjqEhIh5l — Bichoy Gabra, R.Ph., Ph.D. (@bichoy_g) February 24, 2019

Messi then turned the provider and set up Luis Suarez for Barcelona’s fourth goal of the match. With his hat-trick, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner went up to 25 league goals for the season, increasing his lead in the European Golden Shoe race.

Kylian Mbappe (22 goals) and Cristiano Ronaldo (19 goals) follow him closely with AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek (18 goals) on fourth and Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero and Edinson Cavani (17 goals each) tied on fifth.