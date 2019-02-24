Striker Wissam Ben Yedder was full of praise for Lionel Messi after the Barcelona star inspired his team to a 4-2 win over a very game Sevilla.

Ben Yedder wasn’t on the scoresheet but Sevilla took the game to Barcelona for large parts of the 90 minutes and even managed to take the lead twice, with goals from the ever present Jesus Navas and Gabriel Mercado in the first half, either side of an incredible volley from Lionel Messi.

However, it was all Barcelona in the second half as Messi went on to claim his hattrick and set up Luis Suarez for a fourth goal in injury time to put the game to bed.

Tweeting out after the match, Sevilla striker Ben Yedder heaped praise on Lionel Messi, stating that his team would have won the match had it not been for the Argentine magician.

En este mundo, quizas hubieramos ganado este partido… pero hay un jugador de otro planeta que lo quería de otra manera. Orgullosos del equipo, nunca nos rendimos. Vamos Sevilla ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gcwxj8pzcX — Wissam Ben Yedder (@WissBenYedder) February 23, 2019

His translated tweet read like this:

“In this world, we might have won this game … but there is a player from another planet who wanted it differently. Proud of the team, we never give up. Come on Sevilla.“

With his efforts, Messi increased his season’s tally to an incredible 33 goals.