Valverde sings Messi’s praises after 50th hat-trick

Lionel Messi was hailed as the greatest player in the world by Ernesto Valverde after his hat-trick helped Barcelona come from behind twice before beating Sevilla on Saturday.

Messi cancelled out first-half strikes from Jesus Navas and Gabriel Mercado before going on to complete his treble – the 50th of his illustrious career.

Luis Suarez wrapped up a 4-2 win that moves the champions 10 points clear at the top of LaLiga, but it was Messi who earned particular praise.

“Lionel not only scored three goals, but you have to see where, when and how he gets them,” Valverde told reporters.

“We have a decisive and superlative player.

“All teams have decisive players but we have the best in the world. Not only for his goals, but because he [always] appears in the right place at the right time.”