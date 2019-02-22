Reports: Jan Oblak to extend Atletico Madrid contract

Jan Oblak has been the leading light for Atletico Madrid as of late, and the goalkeeper has ‘led from the back’ in a way that has seen the Madrid club enjoy success lately.

And following some heroics as of late, it appears as if the shotstopper could be rewarded with a new contract, expected to be officially revealed by next week.

AS are reporting that the deal is pretty much done already, and that Oblak is ready to commit his long-term future to the club that has given him so much.

The Slovenian already has a massive €100 million release clause slapped on him, but his current deal expires in 2021, so the club is keen to extend his stay at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium even longer.

It is expected that a new release clause of €150 and €200 million will be added to his contract, and wages would increase as well, to between €10 and €12 million.

The obviously lucrative deal should be enough to scare any predatory clubs off for the significant future.