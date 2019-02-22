Real Madrid and Luka Modric agree on new deal

It appears Luka Modric isn’t going anywhere as reports have revealed the Croatian sensation is set to pen a deal with Real Madrid.

Speculation on Modric’s future has been up in the air recentl but a report seems to have dashed any doubt as it claims Modric and Madrid are set for a new contract that keeps him at the Bernabeu until 2021.

The Ballon d’Or winner has been linked to a move away, with teams like Inter Milan being said to have interest in the midfielder but it initially appears that they will have to wait as Modric will stay with Madrid until he is 36 years old.

Joining the team from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, Modric had a slow start with the club but last campaign was definitely his best and the individual awards he raked in only shows just how good of a player he is.

Despite many worrying about his age and the years he may still be effective, Modric continues to be the measurement of Madrid’s success, as seen through their loss against Girona with Modric absent to orchestrate their flow in the midfield.

It should be very interesting to see how Modric can continue playing at such a high pace for a team always looking to win.