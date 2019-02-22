Reports: Mystery American investor to pump large sums of money to fund massive changes at Real Madrid

An unnamed American investor will fund Real Madrid’s stadium remodeling but it will come at a price, as Managing Director of the club José Ángel Sánchez will take a backseat as a result.

Sport are reporting that an American investor will pump in the money at Real Madrid to help fund a remodeling of the Santiago Bernabeu but that the investments come with certain guarantees.

The investor is said to want a ‘greater handle on the money and investments used for marketing and merchandising at the club’, according to the report.

As a result Real Madrid Managing Director José Ángel Sánchez has seen his role reduced to just that of handling the sporting matters in the club. Sport mentions that Sanchez was once viewed as the second most important man at the club after President Florentino Perez but is now just a bit part player after the American investment.

These changes in the board level of the club are going on even as Florentino Perez angles towards overhauling an ageing squad in the summer transfer window.

Gareth Bale is expected to be offered to Chelsea in an exchange deal for Eden Hazard while experienced left back Marcelo is almost certainly on his way out of the club to join up with good friend Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

There have even been rumours in certain quarters that club captain Sergio Ramos may be on his way out at the end of the season.

