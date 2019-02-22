Mourinho to analyse Clasico for beIN SPORTS

Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho will star as a pundit when the European champions take on bitter rivals Barcelona next month.

Jose Mourinho will feature on beIN SPORTS’ coverage of El Clasico when Real Madrid and Barcelona go head to head in LaLiga on March 2.

The Portuguese served as an assistant at Barca and went on to become head coach at Madrid in 2010, maintaining the hostile relationship between the two clubs during his three years in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And having left Manchester United in December, Mourinho will again take on a punditry role for one of the biggest matches in club football.

The former Chelsea boss was in the studio for beIN as they showed the Blues’ defeat at Arsenal last month.

“We are delighted to welcome Jose Mourinho back to beIN SPORTS to entertain millions of viewers with his footballing genius once again across the 24 countries of the Middle East and North Africa,” beIN chief executive Yousef Al-Obaidly said in a statement.

“Jose’s understanding of the game is second to none and given his deep and intriguing history with both Real Madrid and Barcelona, there is no better or more compelling analyst to watch.”

Mourinho won LaLiga with Madrid in the 2011-12 season, setting a record points tally of 100 that was matched by Barca in the following campaign.

Barca lead the league this term, with Madrid nine points back in third after 24 matches. The two sides also meet in the second leg of their Copa del Rey tie on Wednesday, with the opening clash having ended 1-1.