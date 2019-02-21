La Liga president settles the Cristiano Ronaldo – Lionel Messi debate once and for all

La Liga president Javier Tebas admitted that he is a Madridista, but also paid homage to Lionel Messi saying that he is the best football player in history.

Tebas also stated that the Argentinian wizard was the most important player to ever play in Spain, according to Marca. “Messi is part of Barcelona and will stay there. We consider him part of LaLiga Santander and he transcends normal players.

“He’s an icon, the most important player that has passed through our league. He is a level above,” he said.

Tebas also seemed to put to bed the Cristiano Ronaldo – Lionel Messi debate once and for all by admitting that the Barcelona talisman was the greatest player of all time.

🎙️Javier Tebas sobre Messi ➡️ "Yo soy madridista, pero no reconocer que Messi va a ser el mejor futbolista de la historia es no saber de fútbol" pic.twitter.com/8IEvOzeydF — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 20, 2019

The translation of his statement as reported by COPE reads: “I’m a Madridista, but not recognizing that Messi is going to be the best soccer player in history is not knowing football.”

Tebas also claimed that he would love to see ‘elite’ managers like Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho back in La Liga one day.

I always say that I’d like coaches like Mourinho and Guardiola to return to coaching in our league.

“They are two great coaches with their personality and controversies, but also with their styles on the pitch.

“They have proved to be the elite,” he concluded.