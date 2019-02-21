Rayo facing rap after Atletico fans display alleged racist flags

Flags displayed in the Atletico Madrid supporters’ area of Rayo Vallecano’s ground are being investigated over claims of racism.

Rayo Vallecano are set to be disciplined by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) following the display of “racist and xenophobic flags” at the club’s Estadio de Vallecas during the clash with Atletico Madrid, despite them appearing in the away supporters’ area of the ground.

The RFEF has initiated a disciplinary case against Rayo even though flags with racist symbols were allegedly displayed by Atletico’s ultras.

Antoine Griezmann’s goal settled Saturday’s LaLiga clash that ended 1-0, after which complaints were made to the RFEF’s competition committee.

A statement on RFEF’s official website said: “In relation to the display of racist and xenophobic flags at the Vallecas stadium…in particular at the area occupied by the fans of Atletico de Madrid, the Department of Integrity and Security of the RFEF denounced this circumstance on Monday, February 18 to the Professional Football Competition Committee, which in its meeting today has agreed the initiation of extraordinary record against Rayo Vallecano de Madrid in its capacity as organiser of the meeting.

“After the complaint presented to the Competition Committee on Tuesday, the State Commission was informed…this circumstance referred to the exhibition of the aforementioned flags and their denunciation to the Committee of Competition.

“Therefore, the Competition Committee initiates disciplinary actions based exclusively on the complaint filed on the 18th by the Department of Integrity and Security of RFEF, without any other communication or denunciation having been received from other institutions or sports authorities.”

