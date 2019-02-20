Barcelona President on replacing Lionel Messi and countries they look for talent

Lionel Messi has been the man to carry Barcelona on his shoulders for the past decade. However, with the Argentine entering his thirties, one can wonder how many more years will he play. Nevertheless, Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu is prepared for the future and hopes to recruit players of three nationalities in particular.

“We are already thinking about it, but it is a future still far away,” Bartomeu revealed to Le Figaro.

“He is a young player, he is 31 years old, his performance is very good, he plays even better and better, I do not know how he does it! He has a contract for two seasons, but I think he will extend his career beyond 2021.

“But you have to think of young talent. When Messi will not play at home, no one can replace him. It’s impossible. Behind Messi, there is nobody. Neither in Barça nor anywhere else.”

Nevertheless, the club has to be prepared for their star man’s departure and Bartomeu already has some ideas on how to cope without him.

“The coach of the day will have to think of how the team will play. The idea of Barça football will remain the same.

“The possession of the ball, the recovery, the team plays together, we do the pressing up, we play with lateral, in 4-3-3 and sometimes in 4-4-2.

“There are three football schools that we (find) particularly interesting: the Brazilian, the Dutch and, in particular, the French. The great talents come out of these three countries,” revealed the Barcelona President.

In fact, a majority of the club’s transfer dealings have involved players of these nationalities. Over the last two years, the Blaugrana have acquired, Clement Lenglet, Ousmane Dembele, and Jean-Clair Todibo from France while also signing Dutch talent Frenkie de Jong for the summer. Meanwhile, Brazilian acquisitions include Paulinho, Coutinho, Arthur Melo, and Malcom; all of whom have been brought in since 2017.