Barcelona star accuses La Liga referees of bias towards Real Madrid

Gerard Pique is a die-hard Barcelona player and fan, and he doesn’t make it a secret at all. Having called out Real Madrid and their fans in the past, he did it again.

Pique took no time to call out Madrid once again, amid some questionable refereeing calls in a basketball game featuring the sides.

A 94-93 Copa Del Rey final win for Barcelona over Real Madrid was marred by poor decisions, but when asked to comment, Pique decided to bring up some recent past where Los Blancos were given the benefit of the doubt.

Messi leads passing drill as Barcelona prepare for Lyon

“[Madrid’s complaints] happen in football, it happens in basketball, at least they don’t have any other sports because we’d have to suffer it in hockey and handball too,” the defender said.

“Then they go to the Wanda, the referees help them and then they shut up and don’t complain.”

“There were mistakes [in the Copa final] in Madrid’s favour first and then in Barca’s favour. And well, later we had this whole show from Madrid with the referees.

“In the end if the referees hadn’t been wrong Barcelona would have won. In the end it is all noise to cover up the usual issue, that Barcelona are champions, and to hide the merits of the players who lifted a cup in Madrid. “

It is indeed true that Real received the rub of the green against city rivals Atletico Madrid in a recent game where Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was available as well.