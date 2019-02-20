Former World Cup golden boot winner chooses between Messi and Ronaldo

The eternal Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate has gone on for way too long now, but that hasn’t stopped pundits and legends of the game from chiming in regardless.

Now, a former World Cup golden boot winner has given his take on who he believes is the undisputed number one in the game, and it’s a landslide win.

According to Gary Lineker, Lionel Messi is the best, without a shadow of a doubt.

Does anyone really genuinely think there has ever been a better footballer than Lionel Messi? I mean seriously? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 3, 2018

Lineker’s message of Messi approval will be echoed by a number of Barcelona fans who ahve for long claimed there is no-one better than the little Argentine.

While nobody can discount the exploits of Cristiano Ronaldo, there may just be one real GOAT of world football.