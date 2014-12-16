Real reach Club World Cup final

Goals came from Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema in the first half before Gareth Bale and Isco added to their tally in the second.

Real dominated possession and after Benzema hit the post, Ramos gave Los Blancos a 15th minute lead.

Toni Kroos’ cross found Ramos who headed past Corona, who would have been disappointed with his contribution.

Seven minutes before the break Real went two up after Daniel Carvajal did well down the right before playing in Benzema who powered home.

A minute later Azul missed a golden chance to get one back after Ramos brought down Mariano Pavone in the box, but Gerardo Torrado’s penalty was well saved by Iker Casillas, who dived to his right to push the ball to safety.

Bale made the game safe just five minutes into the second half after heading home Cristiano Ronaldo’s cross.

Pablo Barrera smashed an effort onto the post from just outside the area for Cruz Azul, but Real were cruising and a jinking run from Isco ended with the forward smashing a shot into the corner of the net after 72 minutes.

Real will face the winner of San Lorenzo versus Auckland City FC.