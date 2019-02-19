RFEF president Rubiales plans Supercopa de Espana revamp

Last year’s Supercopa de Espana was classified as a friendly but the RFEF has announced plans for a major revamp.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has revealed a proposal to convert the Supercopa de Espana from a one-off game into a mini-tournament.

Last year’s Supercopa de Espana was played in Morocco and classified as a friendly, much to the confusion of Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde, whose side beat Sevilla 2-1.

Sevilla also shared objections to the change in format from a two-legged affair with home and away matches to a one-off game played in Tangier.

The Supercopa de Espana traditionally pits the winners of the Copa del Rey against the LaLiga champions at the start of the season, but another switch could be on the way.

RFEF president Luis Rubiales announced on Tuesday he wants to expand the Supercopa to four teams – LaLiga’s top two and both Copa del Rey finalists.

“The next Supercopa will be played out of Spain again,” Rubiales said. “And I will raise to the assembly a new format of a final four, where the finalists of the Copa del Rey and the top two of the league can meet.”

Rubiales previously voiced his opposition to a proposal to play LaLiga matches outside of Spain, with Girona v Barcelona initially planned to take place in Miami before the latter pulled out.