Marcelo replies sarcastically to Real Madrid fans’ criticism on Instagram

Real Madrid are having one of the worst seasons in their recent history and their players and fans are both not happy with what has transpired over the course of the 2018/19 season.

Los Blancos fell nine points behind Barcelona after their shock 2-1 defeat to Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu. While Casemiro opened the scoring in the match with a strike in the 25th minute, Girona hit back from the penalty spot through Cristhian Stuani in the 65th minute.

Just when it seemed that Madrid would take the lead back from Girona, the 15th-placed club in La Liga scored in the 75th minute through Portu and went on to steal all three points from the Bernabeu. Naturally, the Real Madrid fans have targetted quite a few players for their performances recently and Marcelo is one of them.

Madrid have won only one of their last nine matches with the Brazilian in the side while the second choice left-back Sergio Reguilon has been impressive in the chances he has got. One of the fans compared the two left-backs performances which prompted Marcelo to make a sarcastic comment.

The Brazil international commented, “It’s all my fault. We move on!”