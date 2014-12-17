Ramos aims to make Real return

Ramos opened the scoring with Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Isco adding to the tally but was substituted just after the hour due to discomfort in his left thigh.

“I am not in too much discomfort and we hope it isn’t anything serious,” he told www.realmadrid.com after the match.

“They are going to take a look at it tomorrow, and see how I am feeling then. I hope to play in the final.”

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti was also confident Ramos would feature in the final, adding: “We aren’t worried as it was simply a case of slightly hurting a muscle and he will recover well in two days and he will be available for the final.”

Los Blancos extended their winning run to 21 matches with victory over the Mexicans and Ramos is determined that should continue in the final on Saturday against either San Lorenzo or Auckland City FC.

“This is a year of statistics and records for Real Madrid,” he added. “We are going through a good spell and we want to keep winning and making the Madrid fans happy.

“The title we are competing for is the reward for last year’s work. We aim to win the title.”

Real are competing in Marrakech on the strength on winning last season’s Champions League and, while many will be looking to the team to defend that title as well as winning the Primera Division and Copa del Rey, Ancelotti is keeping his focus on the task at hand.

“I hadn’t thought about it but we are doing very well this year and there is one match left to finish it off well,” he said.

“We are really going to prepare for it because this team deserves the title and it would cap off a fantastic year perfectly if we were world champions.”