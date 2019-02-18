Reports: Lionel Messi threatens to leave Barcelona if they fail to sign star attacker

Lionel Messi will walk out of Barcelona if the club fails to capture one of two star striker targets that the Argentinian wants them to, reports Don Balon.

Lionel Messi is apparently disillusioned at the club for failing to purchase a suitable replacement for Luis Suarez as the Uruguayan moves past his prime.

He has touted Tottenham ace Harry Kane or PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe as the players that he wants to see in Barcelona, and is reportedly not happy with Barcelona’s move of signing Kevin-Prince Boateng as a backup striker in January.

The report claims that Messi has been demanding a “substitute for Suarez for months, that offers real guarantees,” and that he is prepared to leave the club if they do not accede to his wishes.

It is also reported that the club has drawn up a striker shortlist comprising names like Timo Werner, Hirving Lozano, Maxi Gomez and Luka Jovic – names that Messi does not think can fill Suarez’s shoes.

So unless Barcelona splashes somewhere in the region of £200 million on Kane or Mbappe, the report suggests that Messi’s departure from the club is ‘getting closer’.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 0/5; Nope. Not happening.