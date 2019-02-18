Real Madrid star extends record in unfortunate statistic

Following Real Madrid’s loss to Girona in the La Liga, Sergio Ramos adds to the league record after being sent off in the final minute of the match.

Playing at the Bernabeu, Ramos saw two yellow cards and also gave up a penalty as Girona picked up a big 2-1 win that snaps Madrid’s eight-match unbeaten streak.

He picked up the first card with a handball that resulted in Girona leveling the match following a penalty conversion by Christian Stuani.

The second was in the dying moments in the match as he made contact with Pedro Alcala. This resulted in Ramos getting sent off for the 20th time as he leads this unfortunate record.

In the bigger picture, Ramos has had 146 bookings in 454 La Liga matches which means he gets cautioned once in every three matches.

Furthermore, this comes at the heels of Ramos being in the middle of an investigation following a booking he picked up against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League where it is argued whether he wanted to be booked on purpose to sit out the second leg as he serves a suspension.