Barcelona star’s house robbed while he played against Real Valladolid

In what is a second robbery incident for the Barcelona players this season, the club’s latest recruit Kevin Prince Boateng’s house was robbed while he was playing for Barcelona against Real Valladolid.

After having arrived from Sassuolo in the winter transfer window, Boateng was making his first league start for the Blaugrana. Barcelona ended up winning the La Liga encounter as well, courtesy Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 43rd minute of the match.

However, he returned home, which is situated in the Sarria district of Barcelona to find that he has been robbed of jewellery and cash worth €300,000 to €400,000. The reports were confirmed by all of Spain’s leading news agencies and the local police is now set to fully investigate the incident.

Previously, Jordi Alba’s house was targeted by burglars as well while the left-back was on Champions League duty, preparing to face Inter in Milan. Alba’s house was surprisingly broken into with family in it but luckily no one was hurt in the incident.