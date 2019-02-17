Real Madrid star criticises Gareth Bale for skipping team dinner

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has questioned Gareth Bale for not living like one ‘who is born and bred in Madrid’ and criticised him for not joining the squad on a team dinner.

The Welsh forward joined Real Madrid in 2013 and has won several accolades since and has scored in multiple Champions League finals too. However, he hasn’t been able to capture the imagination of the Bernabeu crowd and injuries have been a hindrance as well.

While in conversation with Belgian newspaper HLN, Courtois revealed that the Madrid players call Bale ‘The Golfer” and said, “It is very hard to describe Gareth in one word. I would say he has so much talent, but that it is such a shame that so often that talent is blocked from shining.”

“I live like somebody who is born and bred in Madrid. I eat late, I go bed late… it is their way of life. The other night we had a dinner with the entire squad. But Bale and (Toni) Kroos did not turn up. They reckoned the dinner was too late at night.

“We had arranged to be in the restaurant at 9.30pm and we started out meal around 10.15pm and by midnight we were having coffee. We go to bed at around 1am. We have to train every morning at 11am. I think that is a perfect time.

“But Bale had told us ‘I am not coming to join you, guys. I go to bed at 11’,” he added.