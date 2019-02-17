Lionel Messi catches up with Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible 11 season goal scoring spree

With his goal against Real Valladolid, Lionel Messi reached the 30 goal mark for the season – the eleventh consecutive season he’s done so.

Lionel Messi slotted home a 40th minute penalty and could have scored another had Jordi Masip not saved his 85th minute attempt from the spot. However, the solitary goal was enough for Barcelona to collect a 1-0 victory and for Messi to hit the 30 goal mark in the season.

In 30 appearances so far, the Barcelona star has scored 30 and set up a whooping 17 more.

And by virtue of his goal, he also claimed the honour of scoring 30 goals or more in 11 consecutive seasons.

30 – Lionel Messi has scored 30+ goals in each of his last 11 seasons for @FCBarcelona in all competitions. Extraterrestrial. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 16, 2019

However, the Argentinian magician isn’t alone in that sphere as Cristiano Ronaldo completed that feat last season. In fact, should the Portuguese star score 9 more goals from now till the end of the season to add to his current tally of 21 goals, he will have scored 30 goals or more in 12 consecutive seasons.

Considering their mind-numbing numbers, it is hard to reconcile with the fact that neither Messi nor Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or last year.

However, the Argentinian superstar seems odds on to right that wrong after enjoying a stellar 2018/19 season so far.