Lionel Messi’s first ever Barcelona contract was made on a napkin

Lionel Messi is an absolute legend of the game, and his exploits will be remembered for centuries, but how he started at Barcelona is a legendary story in itself.

A stellar career for the Argentine has seen him start and most likely end at one club, and that club signed him when he was just 13 years old.

And now, reports have emerged of how the deal actually went through, extraordinarily on a napkin, instead of an actual sheet of paper!

This picture here is of a 13 y.o. Lionel Messi's first professional contract; on a paper napkin. Carles Rexach, Barcelona's manager, didn't have any paper nearby, but his urgency to sign Messi made him write the contract on a napkin lying around him. [14 Dec, 2000; Barcelona]



The story goes that Barcelona first team director Carlos Rexach was convinced that Messi had the gift of god, and wanted to sign him up immediately. While the Barca board wasn’t too happy with an unproven commodity, Real Madrid were close to a swoop themselves, and Rexach knew he had little time to secure the deal.

So in a common meeting between some of Europe’s most influential club directors, Rexach released a ‘document’ claiming Barcelona were signing Messi. The contract was made on a nearby napkin since there was apparently no sheet of paper close by. The contract read:

“In Barcelona, on December 14, 2000, and in the presence of Messrs Minguella and Horacio, Carlos Rexach, Technical Secretary of FC Barcelona is committed under his responsibility and despite some opinions against signing the player Lionel Messi as long as we maintain the agreed amounts.”

And the rest, as they say, is history.