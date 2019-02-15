Official: Barcelona make decision on manager Ernesto Valverde’s future

There has been a severe uncertainty over the future of Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde. The Spaniard had previously reiterated his desire to go back to Athletic Bilbao once his contract expires. However, the Blaugrana have finally announced that they have signed an extension with Valverde until 2021.

“FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde, the first team coach, have reached an agreement to extend the contract between the two parties for another season (2019/20) with the option for one more (2020/21),” the club said in a statement.