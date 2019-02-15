La Liga |

Official: Barcelona make decision on manager Ernesto Valverde’s future

There has been a severe uncertainty over the future of Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde. The Spaniard had previously reiterated his desire to go back to Athletic Bilbao once his contract expires. However, the Blaugrana have finally announced that they have signed an extension with Valverde until 2021. 

Barcelona have announced that they have reached an agreement to extend Ernesto Valverde’s contract by one year. Valverde’s contract was set to expire at the end of the current season. His extension would see him take charge of the Blaugrana at least until 2021.

“FC Barcelona and  Ernesto Valverde, the first team coach, have reached an agreement to extend the contract between the two parties for another season (2019/20) with the option for one more (2020/21),” the club said in a statement.

Valverde joined Barcelona in 2017 from fellow La Liga club Athletic Bilbao. The Spaniard endured a tough start to life at Camp Nou, losing two matches to Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana. However, he then led Lionel Messi and Co to twenty-nine games unbeaten, which culminated in them lifting the league and the cup.

Overall, Barcelona have played ninety-six game under the former Bilbao coach and have won sixty-five of those. They have lost just nine matches since Valverde took over at the start of last season.

