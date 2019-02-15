Barcelona brass backs out-of-form Philippe Coutinho

Despite not settling in with FC Barcelona since his arrival, it seems that the club still has faith on Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian arrived after a £142-million move saw him leave Liverpool. He had a promising start at Camp Nou but has ultimately failed to replicate the form he had at Anfield.

Many have claimed that Barcelona’s investment has failed but reports back the Brazilian as the team still have him in their plans.

Speaking in an interview, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu backed the playmaker, saying: “The club has taken another path, with (Ousmane) Dembele and Coutinho, it was a bet that must be followed.

“They are the two biggest investments in the history of the club in signings and we trust 100% in this bet.”

Initially, Coutinho was brought in as he was seen as the potential replacement of club legend Andres Iniesta but after failing to leave his mark, talks on a possible move away have speculated.

Barcelona recently have involved him in play as he has started in the last few matches for the team across all competitions. However, with only four goals and two assists in 21 La Liga appearances, much more is expected from him.